It’s an appealing income play to consider AAON Inc. (AAON)

After finishing at $76.62 in the prior trading day, AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) closed at $75.86, down -0.99%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 146263 shares were traded. AAON stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AAON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $72.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Fields Gary D sold 5,000 shares for $78.64 per share. The transaction valued at 393,200 led to the insider holds 38,189 shares of the business.

Thompson Rebecca sold 15,500 shares of AAON for $1,240,810 on Nov 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 9,877 shares after completing the transaction at $80.05 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Fields Gary D, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 11,400 shares for $78.92 each. As a result, the insider received 899,688 and left with 38,189 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AAON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAON has reached a high of $83.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 185.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 244.92k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.27M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AAON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 888.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 956.93k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AAON’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.38, compared to 0.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.66. The current Payout Ratio is 29.70% for AAON, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2014 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $223.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $228.9M to a low estimate of $213.61M. As of the current estimate, AAON Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.15M, an estimated increase of 52.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.21M, an increase of 65.30% over than the figure of $52.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $244.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $209.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $865.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $814.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $840.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $534.52M, up 57.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $951.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $968M and the low estimate is $934.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.