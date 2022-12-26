It’s an appealing income play to consider Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT)

After finishing at $30.52 in the prior trading day, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (NYSE: HVT) closed at $30.73, up 0.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 80814 shares were traded. HVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HVT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when HAVERTY RAWSON JR sold 3,351 shares for $29.94 per share. The transaction valued at 100,324 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BURDETTE STEVEN G sold 6,250 shares of HVT for $187,500 on Aug 11. The President now owns 8,577 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, SMITH CLARENCE H, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 11,260 shares for $29.24 each. As a result, the insider received 329,242 and left with 19,618 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Haverty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HVT has reached a high of $32.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 151.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 190.68k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 16.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.67M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HVT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 2.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.15% and a Short% of Float of 23.58%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HVT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.79, compared to 1.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.40. The current Payout Ratio is 17.70% for HVT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 25, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $1.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $4.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.33. EPS for the following year is $3.76, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.85 and $3.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $982.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $993.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $967.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $976.53M and the low estimate is $958.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.