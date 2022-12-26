It’s an appealing income play to consider U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH)

The price of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: USPH) closed at $81.35 in the last session, down -0.79% from day before closing price of $82.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49677 shares were traded. USPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.29.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at USPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 06, 2021, Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $139.

Barrington Research Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $130.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Chapman Harry S sold 4,160 shares for $84.09 per share. The transaction valued at 349,814 led to the insider holds 6,740 shares of the business.

Chapman Harry S sold 3,000 shares of USPH for $258,003 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 10,900 shares after completing the transaction at $86.00 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, HENDRICKSON CAREY P, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 550 shares for $87.85 each. As a result, the insider received 48,318 and left with 11,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, U.S.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USPH has reached a high of $131.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, USPH traded on average about 75.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 102.81k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.75M. Shares short for USPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 660.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 567.29k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.08% and a Short% of Float of 6.17%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for USPH is 1.64, which was 0.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01. The current Payout Ratio is 55.90% for USPH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 2001 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.71. EPS for the following year is $2.97, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $138.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $141.65M to a low estimate of $134.49M. As of the current estimate, U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.89M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.41M, an increase of 8.10% less than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $557.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $546M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $551.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $495.02M, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $581.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $604.83M and the low estimate is $555M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.