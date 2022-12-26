It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) stock

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) closed the day trading at $2.35 down -2.08% from the previous closing price of $2.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 77368 shares were traded. ABIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABIO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.00 and its Current Ratio is at 23.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ascendiant Capital Markets on February 27, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On October 09, 2013, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Funicular Fund, LP bought 64,851 shares for $2.32 per share. The transaction valued at 150,740 led to the insider holds 2,580,452 shares of the business.

Funicular Fund, LP bought 18,110 shares of ABIO for $41,383 on May 24. The now owns 2,515,601 shares after completing the transaction at $2.29 per share. On May 23, another insider, Funicular Fund, LP, who serves as the of the company, bought 2,301 shares for $2.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,281 and bolstered with 2,497,491 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABIO has reached a high of $2.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1294, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2829.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABIO traded about 28.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABIO traded about 68.94k shares per day. A total of 14.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.30M. Insiders hold about 18.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ABIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 55.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 79.64k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.39% and a Short% of Float of 0.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.