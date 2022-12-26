It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) stock

The closing price of Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX: XPL) was $0.61 for the day, up 7.34% from the previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0417 from its previous closing price. On the day, 47439 shares were traded. XPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6190 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XPL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 23, 2014, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.80.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Hesketh James KB sold 25,000 shares for $0.73 per share. The transaction valued at 18,325 led to the insider holds 103,000 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPL has reached a high of $0.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5690, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6163.

Shares Statistics:

XPL traded an average of 62.16K shares per day over the past three months and 48.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.00M. Insiders hold about 15.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.90% stake in the company. Shares short for XPL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 118.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 165.52k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.