JSD (Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s stock clocked out at $11.73, up 0.34% from its previous closing price of $11.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46528 shares were traded. JSD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JSD’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Caraher Scott C. sold 16,156 shares for $12.07 per share. The transaction valued at 194,925 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,503 shares of JSD for $72,364 on May 05. The 10% Owner now owns 996,022 shares after completing the transaction at $13.15 per share. On May 04, another insider, Saba Capital Management, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 38,813 shares for $13.32 each. As a result, the insider received 516,989 and left with 1,001,525 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nuveen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JSD has reached a high of $15.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JSD traded 35.72K shares on average per day over the past three months and 51.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.08M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.37% stake in the company. Shares short for JSD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 98.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 20.33k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.10.