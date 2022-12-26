NFG (National Fuel Gas Company): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $63.81 in the prior trading day, National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) closed at $65.17, up 2.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 279532 shares were traded. NFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NFG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when KRAEMER RONALD C sold 1,390 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 97,306 led to the insider holds 45,995 shares of the business.

TANSKI RONALD J sold 42,555 shares of NFG for $2,976,743 on Apr 11. The Director now owns 311,900 shares after completing the transaction at $69.95 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, TANSKI RONALD J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 42,555 shares for $68.96 each. As a result, the insider received 2,934,388 and left with 353,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFG has reached a high of $75.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 475.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 448.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 91.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.31M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NFG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 2.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 2.61%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NFG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.77, compared to 1.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.40. The current Payout Ratio is 22.40% for NFG, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 09, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.12, with high estimates of $2.43 and low estimates of $1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.99 and $5.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.93. EPS for the following year is $7.39, with 5 analysts recommending between $8 and $6.5.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $468.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $510M to a low estimate of $394.32M. As of the current estimate, National Fuel Gas Company’s year-ago sales were $355.99M, an estimated increase of 31.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.75B and the low estimate is $2.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.