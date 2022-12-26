NRIX (Nurix Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) closed at $10.38 down -4.33% from its previous closing price of $10.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 260969 shares were traded. NRIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On May 31, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $25.

On February 10, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $28.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on February 10, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when van Houte Hans sold 739 shares for $12.88 per share. The transaction valued at 9,519 led to the insider holds 74,803 shares of the business.

Ring Christine sold 699 shares of NRIX for $9,003 on Oct 31. The General Counsel now owns 6,185 shares after completing the transaction at $12.88 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Hansen Gwenn, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 1,165 shares for $12.88 each. As a result, the insider received 15,006 and left with 21,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRIX has reached a high of $32.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NRIX has traded an average of 398.62K shares per day and 367.87k over the past ten days. A total of 50.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NRIX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.73M, compared to 4.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.54% and a Short% of Float of 12.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.95, with high estimates of -$0.82 and low estimates of -$1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.11 and -$3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.6. EPS for the following year is -$3.64, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.86 and -$4.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $17.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $50M to a low estimate of $10M. As of the current estimate, Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.4M, an estimated increase of 132.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.75M, up 61.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117M and the low estimate is $23.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.