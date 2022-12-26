OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) was $4.73 for the day, down -1.46% from the previous closing price of $4.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 265355 shares were traded. OSUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6350.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OSUR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 21, 2020, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.

On August 10, 2020, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on August 10, 2020, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when LANCASTER RONNY B bought 50,000 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 104,782 shares of the business.

Aspinall Mara G. bought 6,000 shares of OSUR for $25,138 on Aug 25. The Director now owns 77,218 shares after completing the transaction at $4.19 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Gagliano Nancy J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,200 shares for $4.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,658 and bolstered with 42,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSUR has reached a high of $9.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6950, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5697.

Shares Statistics:

OSUR traded an average of 582.58K shares per day over the past three months and 444.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.78M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OSUR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 2.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $335.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $319M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $329.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $233.67M, up 40.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $239.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $271.72M and the low estimate is $188M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -27.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.