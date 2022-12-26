Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) closed the day trading at $1.76 down -4.86% from the previous closing price of $1.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 288448 shares were traded. PRTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRTK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 23, 2021, WBB Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Speculative Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $10.

On March 02, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on March 02, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Woodrow Adam sold 6,750 shares for $1.99 per share. The transaction valued at 13,432 led to the insider holds 651,284 shares of the business.

Loh Evan sold 23,489 shares of PRTK for $46,743 on Dec 21. The CEO now owns 1,208,198 shares after completing the transaction at $1.99 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Haskel William M., who serves as the CLO, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, sold 7,007 shares for $1.99 each. As a result, the insider received 13,944 and left with 407,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTK has reached a high of $4.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4586, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4567.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRTK traded about 390.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRTK traded about 434.06k shares per day. A total of 55.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.32M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.64M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 4.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.64% and a Short% of Float of 7.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.37 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $165.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $151.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.16M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $241.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $314.77M and the low estimate is $194.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.