PB (Prosperity Bancshares Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) closed at $71.41 up 0.32% from its previous closing price of $71.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 271121 shares were traded. PB stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $69.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on April 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $78 to $69.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Fisk George A. sold 1,100 shares for $70.38 per share. The transaction valued at 77,418 led to the insider holds 92,511 shares of the business.

Fisk George A. sold 1,200 shares of PB for $83,400 on Jun 27. The Director now owns 93,611 shares after completing the transaction at $69.50 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, TIMANUS H E JR, who serves as the Chairman of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $65.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 131,200 and bolstered with 4,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prosperity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PB has reached a high of $80.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PB has traded an average of 464.91K shares per day and 511.49k over the past ten days. A total of 91.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.37M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PB is 2.20, from 1.90 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.53. The current Payout Ratio is 37.20% for PB, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.66 and a low estimate of $1.46, while EPS last year was $1.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.95 and $5.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.77. EPS for the following year is $6.31, with 10 analysts recommending between $6.6 and $6.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $302.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $313.4M to a low estimate of $292.6M. As of the current estimate, Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $280.52M, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $310.19M, an increase of 15.80% over than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $330.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $301.77M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.