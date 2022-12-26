Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 141909 shares were traded. PPTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7500.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PPTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On August 25, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On June 22, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on June 22, 2021, with a $11.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Sayer Laurel bought 990 shares for $2.81 per share. The transaction valued at 2,782 led to the insider holds 9,300 shares of the business.

Haslam Alan Douglas sold 3,818 shares of PPTA for $9,087 on Nov 16. The. now owns 15,658 shares after completing the transaction at $2.38 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Sayer Laurel, who serves as the. of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $2.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,800 and bolstered with 19,250 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPTA has reached a high of $4.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1432, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9028.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PPTA traded on average about 94.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 166.08k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.89M. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PPTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 146.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 193.96k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.23% and a Short% of Float of 0.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.5.