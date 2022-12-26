PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) closed at $44.87 in the last session, up 1.29% from day before closing price of $44.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 149759 shares were traded. PCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.22.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $55 from $50 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $50.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on April 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when CREMERS ERIC J sold 11,444 shares for $40.59 per share. The transaction valued at 464,546 led to the insider holds 163,151 shares of the business.

Tyler Michele sold 297 shares of PCH for $13,715 on Aug 31. The VP, GC Corp Sec now owns 9,631 shares after completing the transaction at $46.18 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, COVEY MICHAEL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 61,448 shares for $55.27 each. As a result, the insider received 3,396,280 and left with 130,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PotlatchDeltic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCH has reached a high of $59.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCH traded on average about 559.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 457.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 80.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.18M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PCH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.29M, compared to 3.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.61%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PCH is 1.80, which was 1.62 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.61. The current Payout Ratio is 33.10% for PCH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 16, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1000000:855278 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.89. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 5 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $254.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $280M to a low estimate of $222.3M. As of the current estimate, PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s year-ago sales were $248.41M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $235.58M, a decrease of -37.60% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $913.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.