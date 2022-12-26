Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ: RGP) closed the day trading at $18.52 up 0.33% from the previous closing price of $18.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 84308 shares were traded. RGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RGP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $58 from $49 previously.

On June 19, 2020, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when von Maltzan Marco bought 2,000 shares for $15.91 per share. The transaction valued at 31,820 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Cherbak Anthony sold 22,500 shares of RGP for $360,749 on Oct 07. The Director now owns 40,395 shares after completing the transaction at $16.03 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, MURRAY DONALD B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 60,880 shares for $20.09 each. As a result, the insider received 1,222,917 and left with 300,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Resources’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGP has reached a high of $23.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RGP traded about 185.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RGP traded about 211.2k shares per day. A total of 33.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.18M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RGP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 740.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 665.11k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.

Dividends & Splits

RGP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.56, up from 0.56 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.54. The current Payout Ratio is 25.60% for RGP, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.94. EPS for the following year is $2, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.11 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $828M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $783.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $811.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $805.02M, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $847.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $872.46M and the low estimate is $809.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.