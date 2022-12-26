SALM (Salem Media Group Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Salem Media Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.03, down -3.74% from its previous closing price of $1.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50817 shares were traded. SALM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SALM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2014, Noble Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On February 24, 2014, Singular Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Singular Research initiated its Buy rating on February 24, 2014, with a $13 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Salem’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SALM has reached a high of $4.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4694, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2818.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SALM traded 56.16K shares on average per day over the past three months and 56.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.71M. Insiders hold about 45.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SALM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 149.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 89.91k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $68.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.7M to a low estimate of $66.51M. As of the current estimate, Salem Media Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.98M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.2M, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SALM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $276.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $271.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $273.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $258.25M, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $275.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $286.49M and the low estimate is $262.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.