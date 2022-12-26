The name America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s stock clocked out at $72.08, up 8.03% from its previous closing price of $66.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 134817 shares were traded. CRMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on August 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $83 from $113 previously.

On April 06, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $191 to $123.

Stephens Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on March 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $139 to $72.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Peterson Adam K bought 2,700 shares for $65.85 per share. The transaction valued at 177,795 led to the insider holds 720,000 shares of the business.

Peterson Adam K bought 67,300 shares of CRMT for $4,632,932 on Dec 21. The 10% Owner now owns 717,300 shares after completing the transaction at $68.84 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Walthall Leonard L., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $89.99 each. As a result, the insider received 143,984 and left with 15,162 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, America’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRMT has reached a high of $127.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRMT traded 84.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 126.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.76M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CRMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 608.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 544.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.55% and a Short% of Float of 12.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.6 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $3.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.73, with high estimates of $3.5 and low estimates of $2.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.25 and $5.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.01. EPS for the following year is $10.56, with 4 analysts recommending between $14.75 and $6.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.