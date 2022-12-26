The name Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Humacyte Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) closed at $2.30 down -3.36% from its previous closing price of $2.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 275944 shares were traded. HUMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2809.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Humacyte Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.80 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $4 from $10 previously.

On October 29, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

On September 24, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on September 24, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Sander Dale A. bought 20,000 shares for $2.60 per share. The transaction valued at 52,000 led to the insider holds 20,600 shares of the business.

Niklason Laura E sold 239,538 shares of HUMA for $606,031 on Dec 16. The President, CEO and Director now owns 17,990,736 shares after completing the transaction at $2.53 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Dougan Brady W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 239,538 shares for $2.53 each. As a result, the insider received 606,031 and left with 17,990,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Humacyte’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 144.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUMA has reached a high of $8.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0802, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3383.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HUMA has traded an average of 394.24K shares per day and 830.6k over the past ten days. A total of 103.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.37M. Insiders hold about 20.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HUMA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.40M, compared to 7.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.41% and a Short% of Float of 15.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.98, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26M, up 49.60% from the average estimate.