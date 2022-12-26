There are many powerful catalysts in the market: American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) can be one of them

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) closed the day trading at $50.99 down -0.10% from the previous closing price of $51.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 79146 shares were traded. AMWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMWD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On March 23, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $63 to $59.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 17, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $84 to $77.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Tang Vance W bought 10,000 shares for $41.95 per share. The transaction valued at 419,500 led to the insider holds 57,594 shares of the business.

Culbreth Michael Scott bought 2,000 shares of AMWD for $82,261 on Jun 22. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 57,930 shares after completing the transaction at $41.13 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Akoma Latasha, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100 shares for $52.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,269 and bolstered with 100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMWD has reached a high of $68.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMWD traded about 102.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMWD traded about 129.92k shares per day. A total of 16.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.43M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AMWD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 453.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 358.94k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AMWD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 26, 2011 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2011. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.16 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.35 and $5.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.75. EPS for the following year is $5.99, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.17 and $4.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.2B and the low estimate is $1.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.