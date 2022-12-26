There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) can be one of them

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) closed the day trading at $4.84 up 0.41% from the previous closing price of $4.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76329 shares were traded. AOMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AOMR, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on December 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $6.50 from $15.50 previously.

On November 21, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $15.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19.50 to $14.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Morgan Jonathan bought 4,000 shares for $6.22 per share. The transaction valued at 24,880 led to the insider holds 26,226 shares of the business.

Morgan Jonathan bought 4,000 shares of AOMR for $29,360 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 22,226 shares after completing the transaction at $7.34 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Filson Brandon, who serves as the CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $6.90 each. As a result, the insider received 138,000 and left with 98,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AOMR has reached a high of $17.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.9172, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.7916.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AOMR traded about 117.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AOMR traded about 131.19k shares per day. A total of 24.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.02M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AOMR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 511.8k with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 289.73k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.38%.

Dividends & Splits

AOMR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.28, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.36 and $3.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.33. EPS for the following year is $1.98, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.26 and $1.71.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $18.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.9M to a low estimate of $16.39M. As of the current estimate, Angel Oak Mortgage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.26M, an estimated increase of 21.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.71M, a decrease of -17.90% less than the figure of $21.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AOMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $73.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.55M, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $85.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $94.65M and the low estimate is $78.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.