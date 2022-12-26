There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG) can be one of them

The closing price of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) was $15.70 for the day, down -0.19% from the previous closing price of $15.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 159793 shares were traded. CMTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMTG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $17.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Richman Steven Leonard bought 1,000 shares for $14.73 per share. The transaction valued at 14,730 led to the insider holds 13,500 shares of the business.

WALTER W EDWARD bought 6,760 shares of CMTG for $125,398 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 6,760 shares after completing the transaction at $18.55 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, WALTER W EDWARD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,215 shares for $18.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 374,808 and bolstered with 32,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Claros’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMTG has reached a high of $21.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.31.

Shares Statistics:

CMTG traded an average of 428.65K shares per day over the past three months and 391.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.87M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CMTG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.38M, compared to 3.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.01, CMTG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.43M to a low estimate of $58.4M. As of the current estimate, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.64M, an estimated decrease of -36.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.37M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of -$36.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $273M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $218.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $244.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.01M, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $327.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $359.12M and the low estimate is $260.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.