There are many powerful catalysts in the market: MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) can be one of them

The closing price of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) was $140.67 for the day, up 0.73% from the previous closing price of $139.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 75370 shares were traded. MSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 24, 2020, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $113.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Leenen Bob Willem sold 4,000 shares for $140.93 per share. The transaction valued at 563,720 led to the insider holds 7,663 shares of the business.

BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A sold 885 shares of MSA for $115,935 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 2,423 shares after completing the transaction at $131.00 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, LAMBERT WILLIAM M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 53,149 shares for $127.01 each. As a result, the insider received 6,750,348 and left with 42,869 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MSA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 80.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSA has reached a high of $153.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 132.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 126.36.

Shares Statistics:

MSA traded an average of 109.30K shares per day over the past three months and 117.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.73M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 596.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 600.62k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.72, MSA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38. The current Payout Ratio is 102.30% for MSA, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.7 and a low estimate of $1.63, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.55 and $5.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.44. EPS for the following year is $5.93, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.3 and $5.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $436.9M to a low estimate of $427.67M. As of the current estimate, MSA Safety Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $410.27M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $354.6M, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $354.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $354.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.