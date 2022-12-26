There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) can be one of them

The closing price of Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) was $9.39 for the day, up 3.99% from the previous closing price of $9.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 77337 shares were traded. SGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SGC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on February 27, 2018, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $29 from $26 previously.

On July 31, 2017, Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $26.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 27, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when SIEGEL TODD E bought 1,486 shares for $10.43 per share. The transaction valued at 15,497 led to the insider holds 45,876 shares of the business.

SIEGEL TODD E bought 3,514 shares of SGC for $37,006 on Nov 25. The Director now owns 44,390 shares after completing the transaction at $10.53 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, BENSTOCK MICHAEL, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 2,585 shares for $11.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,073 and bolstered with 753,582 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGC has reached a high of $22.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.13.

Shares Statistics:

SGC traded an average of 50.91K shares per day over the past three months and 79.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.21M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SGC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 191.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 176.76k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.30, SGC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.29.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.47 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $141.67M to a low estimate of $126.41M. As of the current estimate, Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.33M, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.35M, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $163.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143.63M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $596.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $561.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $578.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $536.99M, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $625.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $679M and the low estimate is $578.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.