There is a good chance ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) closed at $11.14 in the last session, up 8.16% from day before closing price of $10.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 155641 shares were traded. ALXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALXO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.50 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on December 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $25 from $65 previously.

On September 30, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $106.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALXO has reached a high of $23.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALXO traded on average about 141.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 115.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.01M. Shares short for ALXO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.27M, compared to 4.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.79% and a Short% of Float of 20.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.79, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.23 and -$3.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.89. EPS for the following year is -$3.23, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.48 and -$3.93.