There is a good chance enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $5.00 in the prior trading day, enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: NVNO) closed at $4.54, down -9.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 82763 shares were traded. NVNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVNO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.20 and its Current Ratio is at 31.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Duhay Francis bought 7,751 shares for $6.14 per share. The transaction valued at 47,591 led to the insider holds 20,911 shares of the business.

Shrivastava Sanjay bought 1,000 shares of NVNO for $3,850 on Jun 30. The Director now owns 3,888 shares after completing the transaction at $3.85 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, BERMAN ROBERT ANDREW, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $3.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,500 and bolstered with 210,236 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVNO has reached a high of $7.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.8092, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4507.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 27.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 11.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.41M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NVNO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 489.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 492.55k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.2 and -$2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is -$2, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2 and -$2.