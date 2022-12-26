There is a good chance Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) closed at $13.19 in the last session, up 1.23% from day before closing price of $13.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45889 shares were traded. LXFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.00.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LXFR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on February 23, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $27 from $26.50 previously.

On April 03, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.50.

On November 20, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on November 20, 2019, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Hipple Richard J bought 3,000 shares for $13.75 per share. The transaction valued at 41,250 led to the insider holds 16,070 shares of the business.

MULLEN PATRICK K bought 6,200 shares of LXFR for $99,932 on Jul 29. The Director now owns 7,450 shares after completing the transaction at $16.12 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, MULLEN PATRICK K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,250 shares for $16.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,346 and bolstered with 1,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Luxfer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXFR has reached a high of $20.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LXFR traded on average about 76.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 128.18k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.33M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LXFR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 499.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 672.26k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LXFR is 0.52, which was 0.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $105.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $111.8M to a low estimate of $99.7M. As of the current estimate, Luxfer Holdings PLC’s year-ago sales were $98.7M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.5M, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXFR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $424.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $406.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $415.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $374.1M, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $420.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $445.15M and the low estimate is $396M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.