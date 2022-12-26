There is a good chance National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of National HealthCare Corporation (AMEX: NHC) closed at $61.80 in the last session, up 0.80% from day before closing price of $61.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 47139 shares were traded. NHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Keegan on August 01, 2011, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $41 from $55 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when BURGESS ERNEST G III sold 531 shares for $58.90 per share. The transaction valued at 31,275 led to the insider holds 80,700 shares of the business.

BURGESS ERNEST G III sold 1,929 shares of NHC for $117,954 on Dec 05. The Director now owns 81,231 shares after completing the transaction at $61.15 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, BURGESS ERNEST G III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,652 shares for $61.08 each. As a result, the insider received 467,363 and left with 83,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NHC has reached a high of $75.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NHC traded on average about 46.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 79.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.38M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 206.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 170.97k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NHC is 2.28, which was 2.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.