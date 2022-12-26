There Is Still Room For Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE: ARDC) was $11.77 for the day, up 0.34% from the previous closing price of $11.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 144260 shares were traded. ARDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARDC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when SPECTOR BRUCE H bought 10,000 shares for $14.18 per share. The transaction valued at 141,800 led to the insider holds 35,000 shares of the business.

Shaw John Joseph bought 26,000 shares of ARDC for $401,339 on Jan 26. The Director now owns 60,002 shares after completing the transaction at $15.44 per share. On Jan 25, another insider, Shaw John Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $15.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 61,372 and bolstered with 34,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDC has reached a high of $16.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.75.

Shares Statistics:

ARDC traded an average of 88.69K shares per day over the past three months and 109.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.88M. Insiders hold about 1.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.13% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 41.03k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.82.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.