There Is Still Room For LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) was $45.80 for the day, down -0.30% from the previous closing price of $45.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49730 shares were traded. LMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LMAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Jasinski Lawrence J sold 10,000 shares for $47.07 per share. The transaction valued at 470,697 led to the insider holds 8,909 shares of the business.

Roush John A sold 7,500 shares of LMAT for $349,840 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 8,076 shares after completing the transaction at $46.65 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, LeMaitre George W, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 6,890 shares for $52.67 each. As a result, the insider received 362,921 and left with 2,480,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LeMaitre’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMAT has reached a high of $56.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.05.

Shares Statistics:

LMAT traded an average of 95.52K shares per day over the past three months and 105.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.45M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LMAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 811.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 883.38k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 5.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, LMAT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.68 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.3M to a low estimate of $41.5M. As of the current estimate, LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.5M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.28M, an increase of 12.00% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $154.42M, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $175.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186.04M and the low estimate is $170.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.