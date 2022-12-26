There Is Still Room For Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE: MTR) closed the day trading at $24.50 up 21.29% from the previous closing price of $20.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81092 shares were traded. MTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 187.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mesa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTR has reached a high of $28.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTR traded about 21.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTR traded about 33.41k shares per day. A total of 1.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.86M. Shares short for MTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 2.24k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Dividends & Splits

MTR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.91, up from 0.31 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.39. The current Payout Ratio is 87.90% for MTR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 30, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.