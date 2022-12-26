There Is Still Room For Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX: RVP) closed the day trading at $1.74 up 0.58% from the previous closing price of $1.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 140470 shares were traded. RVP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7060.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RVP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Leonard Braden Michael sold 250,000 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 500,000 led to the insider holds 3,688,575 shares of the business.

Leonard Braden Michael sold 2,400 shares of RVP for $5,524 on Nov 28. The 10% Owner now owns 3,918,575 shares after completing the transaction at $2.30 per share. On May 25, another insider, Leonard Braden Michael, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 44,877 shares for $3.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 179,091 and bolstered with 3,766,875 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Retractable’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVP has reached a high of $7.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1768, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3614.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RVP traded about 54.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RVP traded about 69.75k shares per day. A total of 32.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.96M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RVP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 720.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 944.8k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.