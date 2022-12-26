There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC).

As of close of business last night, BlueLinx Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $72.00, up 3.51% from its previous closing price of $69.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 142457 shares were traded. BXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BXC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Seaport Research Partners on July 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On December 17, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $102.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 04, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $75.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BlueLinx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXC has reached a high of $100.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BXC traded 91.26K shares on average per day over the past three months and 104.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.81M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BXC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 565.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 512.48k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 6.17%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BXC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 27, 2007 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 11, 2007. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 13, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.37 and a low estimate of $4.15, while EPS last year was $4.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.89, with high estimates of $5.02 and low estimates of $2.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $32.67 and $28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $30.91. EPS for the following year is $16.25, with 5 analysts recommending between $17.5 and $14.69.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, BlueLinx Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $878.51M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $940.45M, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $896.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.28B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.03B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.