There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT).

In the latest session, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) closed at $181.22 up 1.90% from its previous closing price of $177.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 300026 shares were traded. FLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $181.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $177.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $203 from $278 previously.

On April 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $294.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on April 05, 2022, with a $294 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when King Alan sold 1,379 shares for $223.38 per share. The transaction valued at 308,037 led to the insider holds 9,250 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FLEETCOR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLT has reached a high of $265.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $161.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 184.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 214.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FLT has traded an average of 649.42K shares per day and 558.83k over the past ten days. A total of 74.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.54M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 1.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.26 and a low estimate of $4.05, while EPS last year was $3.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.97, with high estimates of $4.03 and low estimates of $3.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.09 and $15.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.97. EPS for the following year is $17.35, with 17 analysts recommending between $18.15 and $16.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $880.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $887.7M to a low estimate of $868M. As of the current estimate, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $755.48M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $878.39M, an increase of 9.50% less than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $892.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $865.11M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.83B, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.77B and the low estimate is $3.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.