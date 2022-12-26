There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Passage Bio Inc. (PASG).

In the latest session, Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) closed at $1.28 up 6.67% from its previous closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 138094 shares were traded. PASG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Passage Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $6.

On July 01, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $29.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on July 01, 2021, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Kapadia Sandip sold 5,000 shares for $1.19 per share. The transaction valued at 5,964 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Fotopoulos Alexandros sold 3,720 shares of PASG for $4,948 on Nov 22. The Chief Technical Officer now owns 20,245 shares after completing the transaction at $1.33 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Toernsen Monika Maria, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 1,681 shares for $1.51 each. As a result, the insider received 2,539 and left with 3,319 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PASG has reached a high of $6.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2462, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9548.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PASG has traded an average of 231.62K shares per day and 357.21k over the past ten days. A total of 54.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.26M. Insiders hold about 9.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PASG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 570.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 748.81k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$1.09, while EPS last year was -$0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.7 and -$3.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.07. EPS for the following year is -$2.55, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.21 and -$4.72.