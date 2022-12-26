There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: The India Fund Inc. (IFN).

In the latest session, The India Fund Inc. (NYSE: IFN) closed at $15.08 down -0.26% from its previous closing price of $15.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 80673 shares were traded. IFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.01.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The India Fund Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Goodson Alan R bought 1,000 shares for $17.37 per share. The transaction valued at 17,366 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 76.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IFN has reached a high of $21.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IFN has traded an average of 110.59K shares per day and 108.19k over the past ten days. A total of 27.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.69M. Shares short for IFN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 20.06k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IFN is 2.04, from 1.95 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.73.