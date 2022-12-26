There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN)

The closing price of Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) was $44.64 for the day, up 0.97% from the previous closing price of $44.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 150352 shares were traded. EGBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.14.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EGBN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Gabelli & Co Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eagle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGBN has reached a high of $63.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.62.

Shares Statistics:

EGBN traded an average of 158.76K shares per day over the past three months and 292.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EGBN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 630.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 776.46k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.91, EGBN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.10%. The current Payout Ratio is 38.80% for EGBN, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 2013 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.53 and $4.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.53. EPS for the following year is $4.8, with 1 analysts recommending between $4.8 and $4.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.2M to a low estimate of $84.2M. As of the current estimate, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $95.8M, an estimated decrease of -12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.9M, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of -$12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $331.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $331.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $331.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $386.84M, down -14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $356.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $356.7M and the low estimate is $356.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.