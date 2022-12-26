There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) closed the day trading at $2.42 up 2.98% from the previous closing price of $2.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 80793 shares were traded. EPIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EPIX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 73.20 and its Current Ratio is at 73.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on March 04, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On January 11, 2021, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $17.

On November 02, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on November 02, 2020, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when BIOTECH GROWTH N V bought 500,000 shares for $4.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,251,100 led to the insider holds 7,879,583 shares of the business.

BIOTECH GROWTH N V bought 1,500,000 shares of EPIX for $5,968,500 on Oct 26. The 10% Owner now owns 7,379,583 shares after completing the transaction at $3.98 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, BIOTECH GROWTH N V, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $3.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 946,740 and bolstered with 5,879,583 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPIX has reached a high of $14.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0996, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9094.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EPIX traded about 3.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EPIX traded about 234.97k shares per day. A total of 44.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EPIX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 352.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 354.46k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.32, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.97.