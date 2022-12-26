There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)

The closing price of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) was $1.81 for the day, down -7.65% from the previous closing price of $1.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49649 shares were traded. FWP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FWP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 117.40 and its Current Ratio is at 117.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on May 26, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWP has reached a high of $6.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8548, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1301.

Shares Statistics:

FWP traded an average of 6.97K shares per day over the past three months and 33.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.48M. Shares short for FWP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 13.38k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$2.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.