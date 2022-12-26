There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) closed the day trading at $1.93 down -1.03% from the previous closing price of $1.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 138201 shares were traded. GP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GP, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2021, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $13.

On November 02, 2020, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on November 02, 2020, with a $22 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GP has reached a high of $10.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2697, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7726.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GP traded about 128.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GP traded about 94.08k shares per day. A total of 23.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.30M. Insiders hold about 27.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.04% stake in the company. Shares short for GP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 277.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 201.56k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.26 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.24M, up 103.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $120.3M and the low estimate is $76.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 169.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.