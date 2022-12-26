There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL)

The closing price of Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) was $28.44 for the day, down -2.50% from the previous closing price of $29.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 142544 shares were traded. NUVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NUVL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.90 and its Current Ratio is at 18.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 24, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Noci Darlene sold 4,200 shares for $29.91 per share. The transaction valued at 125,635 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Miller Deborah Ann sold 2,000 shares of NUVL for $59,955 on Dec 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $29.98 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Shair Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 18,300 shares for $31.17 each. As a result, the insider received 570,458 and left with 1,962,998 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVL has reached a high of $40.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.80.

Shares Statistics:

NUVL traded an average of 377.68K shares per day over the past three months and 360.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.41M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NUVL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 3.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.92% and a Short% of Float of 57.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.66. EPS for the following year is -$2.25, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.03 and -$2.44.