This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Equillium Inc. (EQ)

As of close of business last night, Equillium Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.89, down -1.23% from its previous closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0598 from its previous closing price. On the day, 75667 shares were traded. EQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8431.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Keyes Jason A sold 7,000 shares for $2.83 per share. The transaction valued at 19,810 led to the insider holds 77,720 shares of the business.

Keyes Jason A sold 5,000 shares of EQ for $12,600 on Jun 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 84,720 shares after completing the transaction at $2.52 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Keyes Jason A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $3.18 each. As a result, the insider received 25,440 and left with 89,720 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQ has reached a high of $4.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5876, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2726.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EQ traded 232.34K shares on average per day over the past three months and 110.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 645.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.70M, compared to 1.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.08. EPS for the following year is -$1.34, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.14 and -$1.54.