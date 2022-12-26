This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP)

As of close of business last night, Standard Motor Products Inc.’s stock clocked out at $35.03, up 0.95% from its previous closing price of $34.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 48812 shares were traded. SMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on June 10, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when SILLS PETER J sold 6,045 shares for $39.29 per share. The transaction valued at 237,505 led to the insider holds 650,542 shares of the business.

Tesoro Thomas sold 960 shares of SMP for $36,480 on Nov 10. The CHRO now owns 18,566 shares after completing the transaction at $38.00 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, SILLS PETER J, who serves as the Director Emeritus of the company, sold 11,555 shares for $36.87 each. As a result, the insider received 426,042 and left with 656,587 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Standard’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMP has reached a high of $55.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMP traded 119.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 122.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.18M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 357.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 341.96k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, SMP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.85. The current Payout Ratio is 35.70% for SMP, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 01, 1983 when the company split stock in a 5:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.48 and $3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.41. EPS for the following year is $3.96, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.14 and $3.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.