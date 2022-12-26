This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC)

In the latest session, Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) closed at $42.31 up 0.09% from its previous closing price of $42.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76403 shares were traded. STC stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Stewart Information Services Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on February 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $99.

On October 23, 2020, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $55.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on July 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when EPPINGER FREDERICK H bought 1,500 shares for $48.91 per share. The transaction valued at 73,362 led to the insider holds 94,762 shares of the business.

Lessack Steven Mark bought 3,000 shares of STC for $165,600 on May 12. The Group President now owns 9,291 shares after completing the transaction at $55.20 per share. On Apr 29, another insider, EPPINGER FREDERICK H, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $52.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 156,000 and bolstered with 93,262 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stewart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STC has reached a high of $81.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STC has traded an average of 195.21K shares per day and 346.37k over the past ten days. A total of 27.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.70M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 582.95k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 573.9k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for STC is 1.80, from 1.23 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.76. The current Payout Ratio is 18.10% for STC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 23, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $2.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.89 and $7.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.74. EPS for the following year is $6.14, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.36 and $5.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $702.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $719.9M to a low estimate of $685.2M. As of the current estimate, Stewart Information Services Corporation’s year-ago sales were $961.67M, an estimated decrease of -26.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $637.3M, a decrease of -6.70% over than the figure of -$26.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $658.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $616M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.31B, down -5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.