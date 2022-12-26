This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: XWELL Inc. (XWEL)

As of close of business last night, XWELL Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.38, down -0.42% from its previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0016 from its previous closing price. On the day, 147841 shares were traded. XWEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3805 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3610.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XWEL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Milford Scott R bought 22,950 shares for $0.54 per share. The transaction valued at 12,462 led to the insider holds 41,155 shares of the business.

Milford Scott R bought 5,800 shares of XWEL for $2,958 on Dec 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 18,205 shares after completing the transaction at $0.51 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Bernstein Bruce, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 33,890 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,573 and bolstered with 779,198 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XWEL has reached a high of $2.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5374, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8178.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XWEL traded 248.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 246.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.77M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.00% stake in the company. Shares short for XWEL as of Sep 29, 2022 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 2.28M on Aug 30, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $14.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.37M to a low estimate of $14.37M. As of the current estimate, XWELL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.97M, an estimated increase of 44.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.01M, a decrease of -38.70% less than the figure of $44.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.01M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XWEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $73.73M, down -5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.52M and the low estimate is $72.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.