Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) closed the day trading at $38.67 up 1.74% from the previous closing price of $38.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81534 shares were traded. ASIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASIX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on November 12, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

Cowen reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on November 19, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Gramm Christopher sold 1,000 shares for $40.30 per share. The transaction valued at 40,300 led to the insider holds 32,954 shares of the business.

Gramm Christopher sold 1,000 shares of ASIX for $40,000 on Nov 15. The Controller now owns 33,954 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Gramm Christopher, who serves as the Controller of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $32.55 each. As a result, the insider received 32,550 and left with 34,954 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AdvanSix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASIX has reached a high of $57.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASIX traded about 153.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASIX traded about 281.14k shares per day. A total of 27.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.88M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASIX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 341.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 373.75k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

ASIX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.58, up from 0.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $1.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.94, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.65 and $6.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.59. EPS for the following year is $6.8, with 3 analysts recommending between $7.81 and $5.68.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $463.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $481M to a low estimate of $437.8M. As of the current estimate, AdvanSix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $408.15M, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $522.03M, an increase of 23.10% over than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $592.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $463.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.