Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) closed the day trading at $103.46 up 0.46% from the previous closing price of $102.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 267367 shares were traded. AMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on October 08, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when WHEAT DOUGLAS D sold 4,900 shares for $118.00 per share. The transaction valued at 578,200 led to the insider holds 65 shares of the business.

Jackson Denise L sold 6,330 shares of AMN for $677,880 on Aug 26. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 18,267 shares after completing the transaction at $107.09 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Hagan Mark Christopher, who serves as the Chief Information and Digital of the company, sold 1,400 shares for $97.53 each. As a result, the insider received 136,536 and left with 13,345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMN has reached a high of $129.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMN traded about 604.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMN traded about 676.72k shares per day. A total of 43.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.99M. Shares short for AMN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.66M with a Short Ratio of 4.25M, compared to 4.59M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.77% and a Short% of Float of 15.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.47 and a low estimate of $2.09, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.06, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.73 and $9.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.19. EPS for the following year is $8.37, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.13 and $7.61.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $783.1M, an estimated increase of 40.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B, a decrease of -24.10% less than the figure of $40.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.01B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.98B, up 28.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.48B and the low estimate is $4.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.