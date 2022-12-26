Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS)

The closing price of Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) was $13.13 for the day, up 16.81% from the previous closing price of $11.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 151629 shares were traded. ANVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ANVS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.90 and its Current Ratio is at 12.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on July 07, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $150 from $45 previously.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANVS has reached a high of $23.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.30.

Shares Statistics:

ANVS traded an average of 39.90K shares per day over the past three months and 45.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.31M. Insiders hold about 34.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ANVS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 197.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 225.67k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$1.17, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.05, with high estimates of -$0.74 and low estimates of -$1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.25 and -$4.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.86. EPS for the following year is -$3.3, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.75 and -$3.9.