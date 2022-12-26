Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Iris Energy Limited (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) closed the day trading at $1.19 up 5.31% from the previous closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 258818 shares were traded. IREN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IREN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on September 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $4.30.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IREN has reached a high of $17.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1994, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6118.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IREN traded about 286.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IREN traded about 341.99k shares per day. A total of 54.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.80M. Insiders hold about 18.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IREN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 592.2k with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 410.44k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $16.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.12M to a low estimate of $15.5M. As of the current estimate, Iris Energy Limited’s year-ago sales were $15.18M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IREN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $159.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $101.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.05M, up 118.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $275.49M and the low estimate is $164.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.