Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)

The closing price of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) was $2.03 for the day, down -6.88% from the previous closing price of $2.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 262380 shares were traded. PIII stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9101.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PIII’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 28 when Balkin Michael bought 15,000 shares for $4.83 per share. The transaction valued at 72,450 led to the insider holds 7,545,264 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PIII has reached a high of $8.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4545, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2097.

Shares Statistics:

PIII traded an average of 85.81K shares per day over the past three months and 178.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.59M. Insiders hold about 38.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PIII as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 3.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.04% and a Short% of Float of 34.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$4.88, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$7.64.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 66.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.