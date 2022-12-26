TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) was $50.54 for the day, up 1.96% from the previous closing price of $49.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46043 shares were traded. TCBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TCBK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on May 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $48 from $46 previously.

On May 03, 2022, Janney Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $49.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Leggio Anthony L. bought 2,700 shares for $45.80 per share. The transaction valued at 123,659 led to the insider holds 33,765 shares of the business.

Giese Cory W sold 2,500 shares of TCBK for $105,000 on May 17. The Director now owns 41,848 shares after completing the transaction at $42.00 per share. On May 17, another insider, Giese Cory W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $42.00 each. As a result, the insider received 105,000 and left with 9,503 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TriCo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCBK has reached a high of $58.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.64.

Shares Statistics:

TCBK traded an average of 77.99K shares per day over the past three months and 77.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.76M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TCBK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 789.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 628.77k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.91, TCBK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.19. The current Payout Ratio is 28.50% for TCBK, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 02, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.34 and $3.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.94. EPS for the following year is $4.57, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $4.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $114.77M to a low estimate of $108M. As of the current estimate, TriCo Bancshares’s year-ago sales were $86.28M, an estimated increase of 29.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $111.81M, an increase of 42.90% over than the figure of $29.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $116.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $409.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $399.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $404.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $335.2M, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $457.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $470.58M and the low estimate is $428.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.