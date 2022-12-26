UniFirst Corporation (UNF) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) was $190.13 for the day, up 1.25% from the previous closing price of $187.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 45063 shares were traded. UNF stock price reached its highest trading level at $190.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $186.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UNF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $215 to $236.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on March 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $240 to $248.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when O’Connor Shane sold 1,233 shares for $180.00 per share. The transaction valued at 221,940 led to the insider holds 3,901 shares of the business.

Sintros Steven S sold 1,567 shares of UNF for $282,060 on Oct 28. The President and CEO now owns 20,272 shares after completing the transaction at $180.00 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, Sintros Steven S, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 178 shares for $180.00 each. As a result, the insider received 32,040 and left with 19,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UniFirst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNF has reached a high of $214.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $154.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 184.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 177.65.

Shares Statistics:

UNF traded an average of 76.89K shares per day over the past three months and 134.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.95M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UNF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 219.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 218.99k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, UNF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.36. The current Payout Ratio is 20.90% for UNF, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 19, 1994 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.97 and a low estimate of $1.91, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.27 and $7.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.21. EPS for the following year is $8.05, with 4 analysts recommending between $8.19 and $7.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.28B and the low estimate is $2.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.